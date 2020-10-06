2 men arrested, 1 injured in altercation in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were arrested after Waterloo Regional Police were called to a disturbance in Kitchener on Monday night.

Police say they were called to the area around Charles Street East and Stirling Avenue South at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

They say officers found a man with minor injuries while arresting two others.

The men were allegedly damaging a vehicle of a victim.

A 49-year-old man and 29-year-old man, both from Kitchener, were charged mischief over $5,000.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and that more charges could be laid at a later date.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.