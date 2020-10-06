Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men arrested, 1 injured in altercation in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Two men were arrested after Waterloo Regional Police were called to a disturbance in Kitchener on Monday night.

Police say they were called to the area around Charles Street East and Stirling Avenue South at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Read more: Police release images of motorcyclist connected with fatal crash in Kitchener

They say officers found a man with minor injuries while arresting two others.

Trending Stories

The men were allegedly damaging a vehicle of a victim.

Read more: Police release images of motorcyclist connected with fatal crash in Kitchener

A 49-year-old man and 29-year-old man, both from Kitchener, were charged mischief over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and that more charges could be laid at a later date.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeKitchener newsKitchener manCharles street KitchenerSterling Avenue Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers