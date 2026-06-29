Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Copper thieves target rural Nova Scotia railway crossings: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 12:08 pm
1 min read
FILE - Police point out that tampering with railway equipment is not only illegal, it can prevent proper warning for drivers when a train is approaching. . View image in full screen
FILE - Police point out that tampering with railway equipment is not only illegal, it can prevent proper warning for drivers when a train is approaching. . Nick Westoll / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP are investigating multiple reports of copper theft at railway crossings in rural Nova Scotia, which police say could cause a “significant public safety risk.”

Pictou County District RCMP say officers responded to reports of damage to “safety equipment” at railway crossings in Pictou County on June 10, 17 and 22.

“The damage appears to have been done deliberately as part of attempts to steal copper from the electrical systems,” police said in a release.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Any damage to signage around railway crossings that may impact its functionality is a significant public safety risk.”

Police point out that tampering with railway equipment is not only illegal, but it can also prevent proper warning for drivers when a train is approaching.

They’re looking for information from the public and scrap dealers who “may have accepted parts that came from this equipment.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Concerns about the growing problem of copper theft'
Concerns about the growing problem of copper theft

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices