Copper thieves target rural Nova Scotia railway crossings: RCMP

RCMP are investigating multiple reports of copper theft at railway crossings in rural Nova Scotia, which police say could cause a “significant public safety risk.”
Pictou County District RCMP say officers responded to reports of damage to “safety equipment” at railway crossings in Pictou County on June 10, 17 and 22.
“The damage appears to have been done deliberately as part of attempts to steal copper from the electrical systems,” police said in a release.
Get breaking National news
“Any damage to signage around railway crossings that may impact its functionality is a significant public safety risk.”
Police point out that tampering with railway equipment is not only illegal, but it can also prevent proper warning for drivers when a train is approaching.
They’re looking for information from the public and scrap dealers who “may have accepted parts that came from this equipment.”
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.