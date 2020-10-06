Menu

News

Two more Kelowna church goers test positive for COVID-19

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 1:20 pm
According to Interior Health, the outbreak at a Kelowna church is now linked to seven positive cases of COVID-19.
According to Interior Health, the outbreak at a Kelowna church is now linked to seven positive cases of COVID-19. Global News

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church.

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) stated Monday that two more people, who attended morning church service at the Calvary Church, have tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Church elder ‘shocked’ by COVID-19 outbreak at his Kelowna church

That brings the total number of cases to seven.

IHA declared the outbreak at the church on Sept. 25 after several people, who attended church service on Sept.13, tested positive.

IHA said the two latest individuals tested positive on Oct. 2.

Read more: 15 people test positive for coronavirus after attending GTA church services

According to IHA, the pair last attended the facility on Benvoulin Road on Sept. 13.

All identified cases and their contacts are self-isolating for the recommended duration, according to the health authority.

According to the IHS website, the last known possible exposure at the church is connected to a 10:30 a.m. service on Sept. 20.

