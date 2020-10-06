Two more Kelowna church goers test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church.

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) stated Monday that two more people, who attended morning church service at the Calvary Church, have tested positive for the virus.

That brings the total number of cases to seven.

IHA declared the outbreak at the church on Sept. 25 after several people, who attended church service on Sept.13, tested positive.

IHA said the two latest individuals tested positive on Oct. 2.

According to IHA, the pair last attended the facility on Benvoulin Road on Sept. 13.

All identified cases and their contacts are self-isolating for the recommended duration, according to the health authority.

According to the IHS website, the last known possible exposure at the church is connected to a 10:30 a.m. service on Sept. 20.

