Thanksgiving 2020: What’s opened and closed in Guelph

While the expectation is to have a low-key Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 pandemic, Guelph residents will still be faced with several closures and service reductions on the holiday Monday.

Many of the usual businesses and services will be impacted, such as grocery stores, transit and waste collection.

Here’s a list of what’s opened and closed and the service reductions in Guelph on Monday, Oct. 12.

Food and drink

The major grocery stores in the city are shutting down for the day, as are all LCBO and The Beer Store locations.

Local craft breweries, including Royal City Brewing and Wellington Brewery, have their doors open.

Those looking to dine out should call the restaurant ahead of time to book a reservation.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall and the Walmart locations in the north and south ends are closed for Thanksgiving.

Many other retailers are closing up shop as well, but customers should call ahead to confirm store hours.

Rexall, including their pharmacies, on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street is open, along with the Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road.

Banks are closed on Monday as well and there will be no mail deliveries.

City-run facilities and services

There is no waste collection on the holiday Monday and collection is pushed forward one day for the rest of the week. The waste resource innovation centre is closed.

City buildings, library branches and museums are locked up for the day, as are the city’s recreation centres and community centres.

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment centre is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments can be booked between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. by calling 226-773-1922.

Public Transit

Guelph Transit is running a staggered hourly service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and there is mobility service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

GO Transit is on a Sunday scheduled, meaning there are no trains in or out of Guelph Central Station.