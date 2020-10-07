Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 2:19 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario government unclear on recommendations for Thanksgiving' Ontario government unclear on recommendations for Thanksgiving
COVID-19 has thrown a major wrench into Thanksgiving planning this year and that became a hot topic at Queen’s Park.

Guelph’s medical officer of health has laid out ways of celebrating Thanksgiving safely by not inviting the novel coronavirus to dinner.

“We need to get creative to ensure we celebrate safely,” Dr. Nicola Mercer said.

Read more: Tam urges caution during Thanksgiving amid recent rise in coronavirus cases

Her recommendation is that if you are in your home, limit your gathering to only those you live with.

“Keeping activities in the home limited to only members of the household is the safest way to avoid inviting COVID for Thanksgiving dinner,” Mercer said.

If your gathering is in your backyard, in a park or on a patio, limit close and physical contact to those you live with and maintain physical distancing, hand hygiene and face masking with everyone else.

Click to play video 'From ‘social spacers’ to outdoor dining – safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving' From ‘social spacers’ to outdoor dining – safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving
From ‘social spacers’ to outdoor dining – safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

The provincial government has set a limit of 25 people for outside gatherings, but Mercer is encouraging everyone to keep gatherings as small as possible.

Read more: How coronavirus is changing Canada’s Thanksgiving

Another option is to eat at a restaurant and those doing so should choose a patio if they are dining with people outside their household.

“Please take advantage of the weather and meet outside or meet virtually to help reduce the spread of the virus and keep friends and loved ones safe,” Mercer said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphThanksgivingCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 GuelphGuelph NewsCOVID-19 ThanksgivingCoronavirus Thanksgiving
