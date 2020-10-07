Coronavirus: How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s medical officer of health has laid out ways of celebrating Thanksgiving safely by not inviting the novel coronavirus to dinner.

“We need to get creative to ensure we celebrate safely,” Dr. Nicola Mercer said.

Read more: Tam urges caution during Thanksgiving amid recent rise in coronavirus cases

Her recommendation is that if you are in your home, limit your gathering to only those you live with.

“Keeping activities in the home limited to only members of the household is the safest way to avoid inviting COVID for Thanksgiving dinner,” Mercer said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

If your gathering is in your backyard, in a park or on a patio, limit close and physical contact to those you live with and maintain physical distancing, hand hygiene and face masking with everyone else.

Story continues below advertisement

5:45 From ‘social spacers’ to outdoor dining – safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving From ‘social spacers’ to outdoor dining – safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

The provincial government has set a limit of 25 people for outside gatherings, but Mercer is encouraging everyone to keep gatherings as small as possible.

Another option is to eat at a restaurant and those doing so should choose a patio if they are dining with people outside their household.

“Please take advantage of the weather and meet outside or meet virtually to help reduce the spread of the virus and keep friends and loved ones safe,” Mercer said.