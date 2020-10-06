How Calgary is preparing for snowy and icy winter roads this year

Send this page to someone via email

Though the first day of fall was less than a month ago, Calgarians will learn on Tuesday how the city plans to tackle snow-covered roads this winter.

The City of Calgary’s new Roads Maintenance manager, Chris Hewitt, will outline the city’s 2020-21 snow and ice-clearing strategy at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

The city currently follows a seven-day snow clearing plan, which is enacted once the snow stops falling.

Priority 1 roads are the first to be cleared, which includes major roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, like Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 and Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

In 2019, The City of Calgary had a snow-removal budget of just under $40 million between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.