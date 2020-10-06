How Calgary is preparing for snowy and icy winter roads this year

Though the first day of fall was less than a month ago, Calgarians will learn on Tuesday how the city plans to tackle snow-covered roads this winter.
The City of Calgary’s new Roads Maintenance manager, Chris Hewitt, will outline the city’s 2020-21 snow and ice-clearing strategy at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.
The city currently follows a seven-day snow clearing plan, which is enacted once the snow stops falling.
Priority 1 roads are the first to be cleared, which includes major roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, like Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)
Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.
After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 and Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.
Learn more about snow-route parking bans
The City of Calgary can put a snow-route parking ban in place to help crews clear streets.
The parking bans are declared on the city’s snow routes when Calgary has seen a significant accumulation of snow.
Snow routes are indicated by blue signs with a white snowflake symbol. Any vehicles left on snow routes during the ban can be ticketed or towed.
Once called, snow-route parking bans can be in place for up to 72 hours. On-street accessible parking is exempt from snow-route parking bans.
