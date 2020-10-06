Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

How Calgary is preparing for snowy and icy winter roads this year

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'City of Calgary to outline 2020-21 snow and ice strategy' City of Calgary to outline 2020-21 snow and ice strategy
The City of Calgary will outline how it plans to tackle snow-covered roads this winter at a Tuesday news conference. Bindu Suri has details.

Though the first day of fall was less than a month ago, Calgarians will learn on Tuesday how the city plans to tackle snow-covered roads this winter.

The City of Calgary’s new Roads Maintenance manager, Chris Hewitt, will outline the city’s 2020-21 snow and ice-clearing strategy at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

Read more: The future of snow clearing? Robotic snow-removal machines on display in Calgary

The city currently follows a seven-day snow clearing plan, which is enacted once the snow stops falling.

Priority 1 roads are the first to be cleared, which includes major roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day, like Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

Story continues below advertisement

Crews then focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

After that, crews turn to clearing Priority 3 and Priority 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

routes1

In 2019, The City of Calgary had a snow-removal budget of just under $40 million between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31.
Trending Stories

Learn more about snow-route parking bans

The City of Calgary can put a snow-route parking ban in place to help crews clear streets.

The parking bans are declared on the city’s snow routes when Calgary has seen a significant accumulation of snow.

A snow route parking ban will go into effect on Saturday at 10 a.m.
A snow route parking ban will go into effect on Saturday at 10 a.m. Tim Lee / Global News

Snow routes are indicated by blue signs with a white snowflake symbol. Any vehicles left on snow routes during the ban can be ticketed or towed.

Story continues below advertisement

Once called, snow-route parking bans can be in place for up to 72 hours. On-street accessible parking is exempt from snow-route parking bans.

To find more information regarding snow-route parking bans, visit Calgary.ca/snow.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgaryCalgary weatherCalgary roadsSnow ClearingCalgary snowCalgary snow clearingCalgary StreetsSnow BudgetCalgary snow removal budgetCalgary plowingCalgary snow budgetCalgary snowy raodsCalgary snowy streets
Flyers
More weekly flyers