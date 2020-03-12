Calgary prepares for snow-covered roads amid snowfall warning

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary said it is preparing city streets for heavy snow expected Friday and throughout the weekend amid a snowfall warning.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada on Thursday morning, saying a “long duration snowfall event” is on tap for southern Alberta.

“Calgary, Banff and Nordegg are expected to see 10 to 15 centimetres by Friday morning,” the statement reads. “Calgary could see between 15 and 25 centimetres total before this system pushes eastward on Saturday evening.”

The national weather agency issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

They warned travel conditions could deteriorate quickly and visibility may, at times, be reduced due to the snow.

In a statement on its website on Thursday, the City of Calgary said crews have been applying anti-icing materials on high-volume roads.

Once the snowfall ends, the city will activate its seven-day snow clearing plan, and crews will begin working down the priority list.

Once Priority 1 roads are cleared, crews focus on Priority 2 routes — roads that carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day — like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

Crews then turn to clear Priority 3 and 4 routes, which include residential areas and school and playground zones.

Learn more about snow route parking bans The City of Calgary said it is not anticipating a snow-route parking ban will be put in place to help crews clear streets.

The parking bans are put in effect on the city’s snow routes when Calgary has seen a significant accumulation of snow.

Snow routes are indicated by blue signs with a white snowflake symbol. Any vehicles left on snow routes during the ban can be ticketed or towed.

Once called, snow-route parking bans can be in place for up to 72 hours. On-street accessible parking is exempt from snow-route parking bans.

To find more information regarding snow-route parking bans, visit Calgary.ca/snow.

How to sign up for snow route parking bans

Although the snowfall shouldn’t be enough that the City of Calgary anticipates it will call a snow-route parking ban, drivers may still want to sign up to receive alerts so they know if one is put in place.

The City of Calgary announced in mid-October that its snow-route parking ban notifications would be moved to the existing myID system, which is already used for street sweeping notifications.

If you sign up, you can choose to receive text or email notifications about when a snow-route parking ban will be in effect and when it has been lifted.