Body found along Lake Erie shore ID’d as missing Dutton, Ont., sailor: Elgin OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 5, 2020 5:53 pm
Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press/File

Provincial police in Elgin County say the body of a man located along the shore of Lake Erie on Friday evening has been identified as a 77-year-old Dutton, Ont., man who had gone missing two weeks earlier following a doomed sailing excursion.

OPP responded to the scene along the lake, just west of the Port Burwell Provincial Park beach area, around 7 p.m. after a jogger reported finding a human body.

Read more: Missing person investigation launched after Dutton, Ont., man fails to return from sailboat excursion

The remains were later positively identified as that of Reginald Fisher of Dutton, Ont., who had last been seen on the afternoon of Sept. 17 leaving the Port Glasgow, Ont. area alone in his 12-14 foot sailboat.

Trending Stories

Police say Fisher was reported overdue the next day, and an extensive search by police and the Canadian Coast Guard was launched. Fisher’s capsized boat was found around 7 p.m. that night, however there was no sign of Fisher.

