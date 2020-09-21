Menu

Canada

Missing person investigation launched after Dutton, Ont., man fails to return from sailboat excursion

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 21, 2020 11:55 am
OPP are searching for a Dutton man who was last seen leaving Port Glasgow on his sailboat.
OPP are searching for a Dutton man who was last seen leaving Port Glasgow on his sailboat. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Elgin County OPP have launched a missing person investigation after a Dutton, Ont., man failed to return home from a trip on his sailboat late last week.

According to police, Reginald Fisher, 77, was last seen alone leaving the Port Glasgow area in his 14-foot sailboat at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Body of Markham man recovered after boating accident on Rice Lake, south of Peterborough

Police say they were contacted the following day after he still hadn’t returned home.

“Since that time, police have been conducting an extensive search by air and water,” police said in a release.

The overturned sailboat was found around 7 p.m. Friday but there was no sign of Fisher.

The search continues, police say.

