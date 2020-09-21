Missing person investigation launched after Dutton, Ont., man fails to return from sailboat excursion

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP have launched a missing person investigation after a Dutton, Ont., man failed to return home from a trip on his sailboat late last week.

According to police, Reginald Fisher, 77, was last seen alone leaving the Port Glasgow area in his 14-foot sailboat at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they were contacted the following day after he still hadn’t returned home.

“Since that time, police have been conducting an extensive search by air and water,” police said in a release.

The overturned sailboat was found around 7 p.m. Friday but there was no sign of Fisher.

The search continues, police say.