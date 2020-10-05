Random and violent attacks in south Calgary believed to be related: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say it’s now believed two violent and seemingly random assaults that happened earlier this year are connected.

The first assault happened in Fish Creek Park on Saturday, Feb. 15 between 10:15 and 10:40 a.m.

Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was walking on a path on the south bank of the creek east of Macleod Trail S.E. when he was “struck from behind” by a stranger.

“The suspect fled the scene after taking personal items belonging to the victim,” police said in news release.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

Hours later, just before 8 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was attacked in the 1500 block of 110 Avenue Southwest.

Police said the victim was walking his dog with his mother when they became involved in an altercation with a stranger, at which time the teen was stabbed.

“The man fled the scene on foot into the community of Southwood,” police said.

The teen was rushed to hospital in serious condition and required surgery.

In a Monday news release, police explained that initially, because of the suspect descriptions provided by victims, they didn’t think the two incidents were related.

“However, after a thorough review of CCTV and all available evidence, detectives now believe that the same offender is responsible for both assaults.”

“It is extremely rare to have had multiple random and unprovoked assaults occur so close together in our city,” Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen said.

“In both of these cases, the victims received significant injuries, and although they have recovered physically, the attacks have had lasting impacts on them.” Tweet This

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number by calling 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.