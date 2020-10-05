Woodstock Police recover $110,000 worth of drugs in Fentanyl investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock Police have charged two people after they say they seized over $123,000 in drugs, cash and stolen items.

The bust was the work of a fentanyl trafficking investigation that the Woodstock Police Service’s drugs and intelligence unit began in July.

On Saturday at about 8:45 p.m., police arrested a 34-year-old male and 34-year-old female, both from Woodstock, and executed a search warrant.

Police say they recovered red, purple and white fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cannabis plants with a combined street value of $110,660.

Police also say they seized $8,105 in Canadian currency and over $5,000 in stolen property.

Both the male and female face several charges related to drug trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The male is also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Both are being held in custody until a bail hearing.

Woodstock Police say anyone with information can contact police at 519-537-2323 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).