Driver dead following single-vehicle crash in Plympton-Wyoming, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday morning in Plympton-Wyoming, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Road around 7:45 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Their identity has not yet been released.

The intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

— More to come

0:46 2 injured in car crash, OPP investigating 2 injured in car crash, OPP investigating

Story continues below advertisement