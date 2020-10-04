Driver dead following single-vehicle crash in Plympton-Wyoming, Ont.: OPP

OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday morning in Plympton-Wyoming, Ont.
Police say emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Road around 7:45 a.m.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Their identity has not yet been released.
The intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
— More to come
