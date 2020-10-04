Menu

Comments

Canada

Driver dead following single-vehicle crash in Plympton-Wyoming, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 9:48 am
OPP/Twitter

OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday morning in Plympton-Wyoming, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Road around 7:45 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Their identity has not yet been released.

Read more: St. Thomas woman dies after fatal collision: London police

The intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

— More to come 

