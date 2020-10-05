Menu

Traffic

Richmond Street road closure in effect

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
A London Transit bus crosses the CP Rail crossing on Richmond Street, June 14, 2017 (Matthew Trevithick/AM980).
A London Transit bus crosses the CP Rail crossing on Richmond Street, June 14, 2017 (Matthew Trevithick/AM980).

Richmond Street between Piccadilly and Mill streets will be closed Monday due to emergency track repairs by CP Rail.

The street is closed to all motorists, cyclists and pedestrians on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

CP Rail needs to repair a broken rail and to replace a damaged crossing surface in the area.

Richmond Street between Piccadilly and Mill Streets will be closed today due to emergency track repairs by CP Rail.
Richmond Street between Piccadilly and Mill Streets will be closed today due to emergency track repairs by CP Rail.

During the closure, detours will be in effect for all road users.

Southbound motorists will be redirected onto Oxford Street East and then Waterloo Street, while northbound motorists will be diverted onto Central Avenue, then Waterloo Street.

Cyclists and pedestrians can get around this closure by using Piccadilly, Ann or George streets.

