Bill Kelly: Ontario’s long-term care residents deserve dignity and compassion

It was heartbreaking to hear the stories of the pain and suffering that swept through Ontario’s long-term care facilities during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

More than 1,900 residents died from the virus, and countless more residents and staff contracted the virus in its various forms.

But, as shocking as those numbers are, they don’t begin to tell the stories of loneliness, depression and angst experienced by residents who felt abandoned and isolated from family and friends.

Governments promised that change was coming and that improvements would be made.

But here we are, now moving into the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and sadly, things haven’t improved much, if at all.

An independent inquiry, headed by Justice Frank Marrocco, has heard story after story describing the intolerable living conditions many LTC residents face.

Patient advocates and frustrated staff continue to tell stories of overcrowded facilities and understaffing. That’s a toxic combination at any time, but it’s that much more troubling during a pandemic.

We can’t allow this to go on. These residents are our cherished family and friends.

They are the silent victims of not only the pandemic, but a woefully inadequate system that’s needed fixing for years.

Private and public facilities are equally culpable.

It’s long past time that we demand dignity and compassion into a system that seems sadly lacking in both.

