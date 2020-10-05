Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 5

By Jessica Patton & Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 12:00 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New restrictions for Ontario gyms could create financial crisis for fitness industry' Coronavirus: New restrictions for Ontario gyms could create financial crisis for fitness industry
WATCH ABOVE: Some gym owners in Ontario are worried they will not be able to sustain their business models given new restrictions at gyms. In some COVID-19 hot spots, doctors are asking for even further measures to be taken at fitness centres. Katherine Ward speaks with owners about their concerns for the fitness industry.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

North York catholic school closed due to positive COVID-19 case

A catholic school in North York says will be closed the week of Oct. 5 due to a positive case for COVID-19 among its staff members.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board said St. Charles Catholic School will be closed from Monday to Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Ontario reports 615 cases, 5 deaths

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Ontario reported 615 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 54,814.

“Locally, there are 289 new cases in Toronto, 88 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Fifty-eight per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 541 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed nearly 38,200 additional tests.

Five more deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,980.

Read more: Ontario reports 615 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Ontario child-care centres and schools

Government figures show there have been a total of 539 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario. This is an increase of 56 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 335 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases.

There have been a total of 170 confirmed cases within child-care centres and homes — an increase of 14 since Sunday.

