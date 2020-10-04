Family says girl, 13, killed in Edmonton assault was ‘well loved’, asks for witnesses to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

The family of the 13-year-old girl who died following an assault in Edmonton Friday evening has identified her as Sierra Bailey Rain Chalifoux Thompson.

Her aunt, Fran Chalifoux, told Global News on Sunday that Sierra was “well loved,” and that “anyone who got to know her loved her instantly, she was just so vibrant.”

Sierra died following an assault in the city’s northeast on Oct. 2.

Police said it happened just after 11 p.m., in the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road in the Eastwood neighbourhood, several blocks north of the old coliseum arena.

Her mother, Angela Chalifoux, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that her daughter was brave and full of love.

“My baby was an amazing girl, so vibrant, so full of love,” her mother said. “She was strong and brave, knew how to stand up for herself and often stood up for people she believed needed the help.

“She was more to me then just my daughter — she was also my best friend. We talked about everything.” Tweet This

Fran told Global News Sunday that the family is hoping someone in the neighbourhood heard or saw something that could help police find those who assaulted her niece.

“All we wish from the public is to check their cameras — maybe they caught something in the area, and for those that were with my niece Sierra, to come forward,” Fran said.

An undated photo of Sierra Bailey Rain Chalifoux Thompson. Supplied by family

The family also planned to put together a shrine and hold a memorial Sunday evening for Sierra.

Sierra lived in Edmonton with her mother Angela, along with four siblings and a step father. Her father lives in B.C., according to family members.

Sierra, 13, top left, with her mother Angela and siblings Fayden, 14, Ryhan-James (RJ), 11, Kingston, nine, and Phoenix, three. Supplied by family

Anyone with information about the incident should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.