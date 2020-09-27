Edmonton police investigate stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

Edmonton police said that one person was sent to hospital Sunday after a stabbing in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.
Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to reports of a disturbance at a building at 115 Avenue and 97 Street.
When police arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound to her upper body. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police found a suspect in another suite at the building and took her into custody.
Officers told Global News that the motive was unknown and they were not getting co-operation from either the victim or suspect in the investigation
