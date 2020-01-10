Menu

Canada

2 people assessed by EMS after house fire in Alberta Avenue neighbourhood

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 3:58 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 4:06 pm
Fire at home in Edmonton’s Alberta Avenue neighbourhood
WATCH: Firefighters responded Friday morning to a home in Edmonton's Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, where our Global 1 news helicopter spotted smoke pouring from the home.

Fire crews were called to a single-family home northeast of downtown Edmonton Friday morning.

Six units responded to the house fire on 115 Avenue and 95 Street just before 7 a.m.

When crews arrived, there was a working fire. They had it under control quickly. The damage appears to be mainly on the outside of the house in the backyard.

One person was removed from the home and two people were assessed by EMS.

The fire was declared out at 9 a.m.

Azam Ali Siddiqui, 87, has lived in the home for seven years.

He said several people banged on his door early Friday morning and were yelling for him to get out.

“‘Your house is on fire!’

“They were doing a favour for me. They were trying to protect me from fire,” Siddiqui said. “They did a good job in this sense.”

“It was a very violent [knock] beat,” he explained. “The reason for the violence, perhaps, was because my house was on fire. So they were trying to wake me up. His intentions were right… that man was a young man and he wanted to do something good by protecting somebody’s life.”

He said police officers helped him across the road, into their car and checked his vitals.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire or damage estimate.

A home in Edmonton on 115 Avenue and 95 Street was damaged by fire Jan. 10, 2020.
A home in Edmonton on 115 Avenue and 95 Street was damaged by fire Jan. 10, 2020. Julia Wong, Global News
