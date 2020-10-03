Menu

Crime

Police investigating after teenage girl killed in northeast Edmonton assault

By Allison Bench Global News
Edmonton police are investigating after a teenage girl died following an assault in the city's northeast on Friday, Oct. 2, 2002.
Edmonton police are investigating after a teenage girl died following an assault in the city's northeast on Friday, Oct. 2, 2002. Eric Beck / Global News

Edmonton police are investigating after a teenage girl died from her injuries following an assault in the city’s northeast Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road in the Eastwood neighbourhood, several blocks north of the old coliseum arena.

When officers arrived, they found the girl outside with serious injuries. While she was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Police did not have an exact age to release on Saturday.

The area where the girl was found is mainly businesses and not residential.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

