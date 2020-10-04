City of Penticton looks to hike parking fines

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Penticton could be upping its parking fines in the future.

Staff is suggesting hiking fines by $5, which would increase revenue by an estimated $28,000 annually.

A parking ticket for an infraction at a meter currently costs the driver $40, or $20 if it is paid early.

A ticket for parking in a residential area without a permit, in a yellow curb zone or in a prohibited parking zone currently costs $55, or $40 if paid early.

By comparison, the staff report said a parking ticket in Kelowna costs approximately $30, Vernon’s is $35 and West Kelowna charges $50.

The city said it issued 7,345 parking tickets in 2019. It collected approximately $116,000.

The proposed change to the bylaw is expected to go before council on Tuesday.

If passed, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.