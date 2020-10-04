Menu

Comments

Canada

City of Penticton looks to hike parking fines

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 5:20 pm
Drivers in Penticton could be paying more for parking next year.
The City of Penticton could be upping its parking fines in the future.

Staff is suggesting hiking fines by $5, which would increase revenue by an estimated $28,000 annually.

A parking ticket for an infraction at a meter currently costs the driver $40, or $20 if it is paid early.

A ticket for parking in a residential area without a permit, in a yellow curb zone or in a prohibited parking zone currently costs $55, or $40 if paid early.

By comparison, the staff report said a parking ticket in Kelowna costs approximately $30, Vernon’s is $35 and West Kelowna charges $50.

The city said it issued 7,345 parking tickets in 2019. It collected approximately $116,000.

The proposed change to the bylaw is expected to go before council on Tuesday.

If passed, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

