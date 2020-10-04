Limestone District School Board identifies first case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFLA) Public Health identified one positive case of coronavirus at École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School on Saturday.

The person who tested positive is isolating at home, while following directives from KFL&A Public Health, according to a news release by the Limestone District School Board.

“Affected members of the school community have been notified. At this time, the school remains open.”

The school board has not yet identified whether the positive case is a student or staff member.

“Not all students or staff will be affected by a positive case. A positive case at a school does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school. They may have been exposed somewhere else in the community or outside of the KFL&A region,” the release said.

In the release, the school board says they are continuing to work with the public health unit to identify who was in close contact with the person infected while at school or during transportation.

“The school will clean and disinfect all areas in the school where the individual may have been and will work with KFL&A Public Health to develop a plan to protect all members of the school community to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

This was one of four new cases of COVID-19 reported by public health on Saturday. According to public health, two new cases are women who are 19 or younger.

The other two cases reported are male. One is between 20 and 29 years old, the other is 19 years old or younger.

All of Saturday’s new cases contracted the virus through close contact exposure.