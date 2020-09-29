Menu

Canada

Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at Napanee Catholic elementary school

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 4:49 pm
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 in a Napanee elementary school.
Global News

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at one of its elementary schools.

According to the board’s website, J.J. O’Neill Catholic School, an elementary school in Napanee, Ont., has a positive case of the virus.

The board has not given any details about when the case was identified, or the age or gender of the person who tested positive.

Read more: 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 17 total cases

“The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board continues to work in collaboration with our local public health units and follow their direction and guidance.  All up-to-date information can be found on the Board website and public health websites,” the board said in an emailed statement.

Story continues below advertisement

A new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) region on Tuesday, but that was identified to be a Queen’s student.

KFL&A Public Health confirmed that a second case of COVID-19 was identified later in the day, of elementary-school age. This brings the region’s total active cases up to 17.

