1 new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, 16 total cases

KFL&A Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Tuesday.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, says a female under the age of 20 has tested positive for the coronavirus.

When asked if she was a Queen’s University student, Moore said she is of that age, but the case is still under investigation.

There have been 21 cases of COVID-19 in the region since Sept. 1. Eleven of those cases were found in females under the age of 20, none of which are children or youth in elementary or secondary schools.

Moore said public health has been identifying many of the region’s cases in the downtown area, many of which are Queen’s students.

But Moore says there is currently no concern of an outbreak at the school, since cases are sporadic and are not spreading through the Queen’s community.

The region’s total is now at 133 with 117 cases resolved, making for 16 active cases.