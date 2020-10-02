COVID-19 case confirmed at an Amherstview elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at an Amherstview school.

According to a letter sent home to parents Friday, a student or staff member at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The letter says the affected person has been self-isolating at home and there is no risk to the school due to this case.

“We recognize that receiving this information may be stressful and we want to ensure you understand the process going forward. KFL&A Public Health and the school are taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community,” the letter said.

This is the second case of COVID-19 found in a Catholic elementary school in the region. Monday, a young girl tested positive for the virus at J.J. O’Neill Catholic School.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, told Global News later that public health told all of the student’s classmates to self-isolate and be tested.

KFL&A Public Health identified five new cases in the region Friday, three of which were women in their 20s, and a man and a woman in the 40s.

The board has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Public health confirmed that there is currently no risk to the school, but did not explain why.