5 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, 24 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting five new cases of the coronavirus in the Kingston region Friday.

This is the region’s highest jump in cases since July, when an outbreak at a nail salon led to nearly 40 active cases.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been a total of 143 cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those cases, 119 have resolved, leaving 24 active cases in the region.

The Queen’s University COVID-19 tracker is reporting one new case linked to the university Friday, with a total of now 16 cases linked to the school since the beginning of the fall term. Queen’s says the student is living off campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says the five cases of COVID-19 were discovered in a man and a woman in their 40s, with mode of transmission still under investigation, and three women in their 20s, who caught the disease through close contact.

This jump in cases comes a day after KFL&A Public Health announced a link of five previous cases to a house party in the University District Sept. 18. The health unit has yet to confirm if any of Friday’s active cases are linked to that party.

The jump also comes the same day as Ontario’s largest spike in COVID-19 cases, with 732 recorded across the province Friday.

1:10 Coronavirus: Ontario officials say COVID-19 testing demand remains high, reminds province to only get tested ‘if you need one’ Coronavirus: Ontario officials say COVID-19 testing demand remains high, reminds province to only get tested ‘if you need one’