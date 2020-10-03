Woman in intensive care after being dragged by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a woman was allegedly run over and dragged by a vehicle on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the area of 127 Street and 118 Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday where they found a woman with serious injuries. She was brought to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Due to the woman’s injuries, officers have not yet been able to talk to her, but investigators believe the woman was in a dispute with two men, who were inside a vehicle.

Police said the woman grabbed onto the vehicle while it tried to drive away. She was then allegedly run over and dragged.

The suspects drove away from the scene, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

