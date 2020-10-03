Health officials shutter Delta distribution centre as 23 infected in COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have ordered a Delta distribution centre to close, amid an outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected 23 workers.

In a Saturday media release, Fraser Health said it was first notified of a positive case at Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution on Sept. 20.

Employees at the facility are being screened, and case and contact tracing are ongoing, said the health authority.

Public health officials have inspected the facility, and were working with the company to improve its COVID-19 mitigation protocols, it added.

Fraser Health also said Saturday that a worker at a White Rock seniors home had tested positive for coronavirus.

The health authority said it had deployed a rapid response team to the White Rock Seniors Village, a long-term care, assisted-living and independent living facility.

The worker was self-isolating, and the health authority was working to identify anyone who may have been exposed, it said.