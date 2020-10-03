Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Health officials shutter Delta distribution centre as 23 infected in COVID-19 outbreak

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 5:18 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 161 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths' B.C. health officials report 161 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
(Oct. 2) B.C. health officials report 161 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

Health officials have ordered a Delta distribution centre to close, amid an outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected 23 workers.

In a Saturday media release, Fraser Health said it was first notified of a positive case at Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution on Sept. 20.

Read more: B.C. records 3 deaths and 161 new cases of COVID-19

Employees at the facility are being screened, and case and contact tracing are ongoing, said the health authority.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Public health officials have inspected the facility, and were working with the company to improve its COVID-19 mitigation protocols, it added.

Fraser Health also said Saturday that a worker at a White Rock seniors home had tested positive for coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19 detected again at Langley seniors home previously hit with B.C.’s deadliest outbreak

The health authority said it had deployed a rapid response team to the White Rock Seniors Village, a long-term care, assisted-living and independent living facility.

The worker was self-isolating, and the health authority was working to identify anyone who may have been exposed, it said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusOutbreakvalhalla distribution
Flyers
More weekly flyers