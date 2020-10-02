COVID-19 detected again at Langley seniors home previously hit with B.C.’s deadliest outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have confirmed COVID-19 has been detected for a third time at a Langley long-term care home that was previously the site of the province’s deadliest outbreak.

Langley Lodge, a facility owned and operated by the Langley Care Society, has seen two prior outbreaks. The second outbreak lasted from late April until July and left 26 people dead.

Fraser Health said Friday that a staff member at the facility had tested positive for the virus, and that it had deployed a rapid response team and implemented enhanced infection control measures.

Langley Lodge is listed as an outbreak on Fraser Health’s website.

“Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” officials said in a statement.

The health authority said it was also communicating directly with residents and family.

Fraser Health appointed a director to oversee the facility at the end of May, after 22 people had already died.

Health-care workers were particularly challenged by the fact the virus was spreading through a dementia unit, where residents were prone to wander and had trouble understanding what was happening.

Last month, a leaked report prepared by Langley Lodge’s CEO surfaced, highlighting several areas of concern during the second, deadly outbreak.

The report concluded that the infection spread after an employee avoided screening and subsequently treated 16 residents.

The report also pointed to breakdowns in infection control — such as storing linens and trash in the same closet — and confusion around protective equipment protocols.

It also highlighted a shortage of staff, which it said could become a problem if the facility was hit with the virus again.

In response to the report, Fraser Health said it had ensured staffing levels at the facility by deploying more workers, and had the capacity to do so any time needed.