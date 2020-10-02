B.C. records 3 deaths and 161 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. recorded 161 new cases, including two epi-linked cases, of COVID-19 and three deaths Friday.

This brings the total cases to 9,381 in the province with 63 people in hospital, down six from Thursday. Sixteen of those patients are in intensive care.

A total of 238 people in B.C. have now died from the virus while 7,813 people have recovered.

There are 1,302 active cases in the province and 3,114 people remain in isolation due to possible exposure.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,440 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 4,791 in the Fraser Health region, 209 in the Island Health region, 535 in the Interior Health region, 318 in the Northern Health region and 88 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the outbreaks at Yaletown House and Peach Arch Hospital have been declared over.

There have been no new community or school outbreaks, although there continue to be exposure events around the province.