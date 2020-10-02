Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fraser Health has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Officials said Friday there is evidence of transmission in a medicine unit, and one patient and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak is limited to the one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak declared at the hospital, after a patient in the nephrology unit tested positive in Sept. 2.

2:04 Coronavirus cases climbing in B.C. kids since restart of school Coronavirus cases climbing in B.C. kids since restart of school

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have put enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place, Fraser Health said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The hospital remains open.

On Thursday, B.C. health officials reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.