Health

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 11:00 am
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia testing gargle test for COVID-19' Nova Scotia testing gargle test for COVID-19
WATCH: Nova Scotia is testing a new technique for detecting COVID-19 -- a mouth-rinse/gargle test which is much less intrusive.

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

There are currently three known active cases in the province.

The most recent COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia was reported on Friday and was related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The province also said it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.

Read more: 1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia, state of emergency renewed

The order will take effect on Sunday, Oct. 4, and remain in effect through Oct. 18, unless the government terminates or extends it.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,089 cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have also been 65 deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the province.

Click to play video 'Doctors Nova Scotia talks virtual care access' Doctors Nova Scotia talks virtual care access
Doctors Nova Scotia talks virtual care access

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Anyone experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also inquire about an assessment:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
