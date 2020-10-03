Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

There are currently three known active cases in the province.

The most recent COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia was reported on Friday and was related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The province also said it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.

The order will take effect on Sunday, Oct. 4, and remain in effect through Oct. 18, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,089 cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have also been 65 deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the province.

5:51 Doctors Nova Scotia talks virtual care access Doctors Nova Scotia talks virtual care access

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Anyone experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also inquire about an assessment:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath