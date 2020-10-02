Menu

Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

By Sean Boynton Global News
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters about the coronavirus, at the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters about the coronavirus, at the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kellyanne Conway, former counsellor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has confirmed she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest close ally of the president to be diagnosed.

In a tweet Friday evening, Conway said she is experiencing mild symptoms including a light cough, and she is “feeling fine.”

Read more: Trump being taken to military hospital as a precaution after coronavirus diagnosis

“I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she wrote. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway’s daughter Claudia posted news of her mother’s diagnosis on TikTok earlier Friday, posting a series of videos claiming Conway was coughing in their home.

Conway attended an event at the White House Rose Garden on Saturday where Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court. Other attendees have since tested positive, including at least two Republican senators.

Conway left the White House at the end of August to spend more time with her family. She served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 and became one of his staunchest and high-profile defenders after he won the presidency.

Her husband George Conway, a prominent Trump critic, said on Twitter he “can relate” to Secret Service members quoted in an article he linked to, who reportedly expressed anger that they may have been exposed to the virus by Trump.

Click to play video 'Efforts underway to contact trace Trump' Efforts underway to contact trace Trump
Efforts underway to contact trace Trump
