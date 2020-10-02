One man dead, another in custody after stabbing in Surrey

One man is dead and another is in police custody following an stabbing in Whalley on Thursday night.
Police were called to a home in the 10900 block of 128 A street around 10 p.m., where they found a critically injured man, according to an RCMP media release.
Paramedics responded, but were unable to resuscitate the victim.
A second man surrendered himself to officers.
“The initial indications are that this incident stemmed from a dispute between parties known to one another,” said police.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.
Fatal stabbing victim identified as Vancouver overdose prevention site volunteer
