Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

One man dead, another in custody after stabbing in Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 7:56 pm
RCMP have arrested one man after a fatal stabbing in Surrey, Thursday night.
RCMP have arrested one man after a fatal stabbing in Surrey, Thursday night. Global News

One man is dead and another is in police custody following an stabbing in Whalley on Thursday night.

Police were called to a home in the 10900 block of 128 A street around 10 p.m., where they found a critically injured man, according to an RCMP media release.

Read more: Surrey stabbing sends man to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries

Paramedics responded, but were unable to resuscitate the victim.

A second man surrendered himself to officers.

Trending Stories

“The initial indications are that this incident stemmed from a dispute between parties known to one another,” said police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Fatal stabbing victim identified as Vancouver overdose prevention site volunteer' Fatal stabbing victim identified as Vancouver overdose prevention site volunteer
Fatal stabbing victim identified as Vancouver overdose prevention site volunteer
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideSurreyStabbingSurrey RCMPIHITfatal stabbingSurrey stabbingWhalley
Flyers
More weekly flyers