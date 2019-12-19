Menu

Surrey

Surrey stabbing sends man to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries

By Robyn Crawford Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 2:39 am
Police hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen an altercation in the area.
Police hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen an altercation in the area. Global News

Surrey RCMP were on scene to a stabbing Wednesday evening in the Newton area.

Officers say they responded to a report of an injured man in the 7600 block of 128 street around 10pm.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from potentially life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Surrey bar

He was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

RCMP now hoping to speak with any witnesses who may have seen an altercation in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

RCMP Police Surrey Stabbing Surrey RCMP Newton
