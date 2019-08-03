Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Surrey bar

A man is in hospital after a stabbing outside a Guilford-area pub in Surrey on Saturday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to the Green Timbers Pub in the 9100-block of 148 Street just before 1:30 p.m.

A man was found suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed it transported a patient from the scene in stable condition.

“Although in its early stages, the initial investigation has revealed that an altercation occurred between two individuals resulting in the stabbing,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

It’s not clear whether a suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police are canvassing the area for video and are hoping to speak to any witnesses who may have observed the incident.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.