Suspect in February stabbing at Surrey banquet hall turns himself in to police

More than two months after allegedly stabbing a young man at a concert in Surrey, a suspect has turned himself in to police.

Surrey RCMP said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, turned himself in on April 30 and has not yet been charged.

Earlier that day, police released a photo of the suspect in the hopes that the public would identify him.

The stabbing happened during a concert at the Bollywood Banquet Hall in the 8100 block of 128 Street.

RCMP said they were called to the banquet hall at 10 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds. The victim survived his injuries.

Over 500 people were inside the hall at the time of the stabbing, which police believe followed a confrontation between several groups that escalated through the night.

Social media posts from the time said the event was a concert featuring Punjabi singers Sidhu Moose Wala and Elly Mangat.