Hamilton police identify one of two suspects involved in robbery at ATM in Jackson Square

One of the suspects involved in a downtown Hamilton robbery has been identified.

Hamilton police say a man was withdrawing cash from the Royal Bank of Canada ATM in Jackson Square at around 7 a.m. Wednesday when he noticed a woman sitting in the vestibule.

As he was leaving with his cash, police say a male suspect approached him and demanded that he hand over the money.

The suspect then pulled out what appeared to be a pool ball inside a sock and swung it at the victim, who managed to deflect it somewhat, but still was hit in the head and hand.

Investigators say the woman who’d been inside the vestibule then came out and swung at the victim with what was described as a ‘Ginsu’ knife. The victim ran away and reported the incident to police.

The woman has been identified by police as Desiree Peterson, 22, of no fixed address, who is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, and six counts of breach of probation.

Police say the male suspect hasn’t been identified, but he’s described as a thin man in his 20s or 30s with ‘Justin Bieber’ hair, parted and pulled to one side, who is five-feet-seven-inches tall.

Anyone with information is being asked to call detectives at the central station at 905-961-1876 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

