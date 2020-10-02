Alberta confirms 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, death toll reaches 272

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 122 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province’s total number of people who have had or currently have the disease to 18,357.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,558 active cases. The majority of those cases remained in Alberta’s major cities. The Edmonton zone had 835 active cases, while the Calgary zone had 568.

There were 19 active cases reported in the Central zone, 31 active cases in the South zone and 104 active cases in the North zone on Friday afternoon. One active case was not associated to any specific zone.

Three more deaths were also confirmed by Alberta Health on Friday, including one that Dr. Deena Hinshaw mentioned in her update Thursday, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 272. That COVID-19 fatality was connected to the outbreak at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and was a woman in her 70s.

In addition, the deaths of a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s were reported Friday. Both were from the Calgary zone and the man was a resident at Wentworth Manor, The Residence. The facility is currently listed on Alberta Health’s list of COVID-19 outbreaks.

There were 64 people in hospital across the province with 15 of those people in the ICU.

To date, 1,378,898 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Alberta and 16,527 people have recovered from the disease.