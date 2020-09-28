Surgeries postponed, visitors restricted as COVID-19 outbreak grows at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary hospital is postponing surgeries and restricting visitors as a COVID-19 outbreak grows.

Alberta Health Services said Monday that 26 patients and 27 workers at the Foothills Medical Centre have contracted the novel coronavirus, and four patients have died.

As of Friday, 136 workers were in isolation.

Visitors to the hospital are now only allowed in end-of-life situations or if they have been pre-approved as essential.

The health agency says it has postponed 39 surgeries that were scheduled for Monday due to staff restrictions and a reduced number of inpatient beds.

It says it is rescheduling the procedures as quickly as possible, most within the next week.

Emergency surgeries are continuing and the emergency department remains open.