Health

Surgeries postponed, visitors restricted as COVID-19 outbreak grows at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 3:32 pm
The Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.
The Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. Global News

A Calgary hospital is postponing surgeries and restricting visitors as a COVID-19 outbreak grows.

Alberta Health Services said Monday that 26 patients and 27 workers at the Foothills Medical Centre have contracted the novel coronavirus, and four patients have died.

Read more: Coronavirus: AHS confirms 5 more patient, 7 additional staff cases at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre

As of Friday, 136 workers were in isolation.

Visitors to the hospital are now only allowed in end-of-life situations or if they have been pre-approved as essential.

The health agency says it has postponed 39 surgeries that were scheduled for Monday due to staff restrictions and a reduced number of inpatient beds.

Read more: Family of man admitted to Foothills hospital during COVID-19 outbreak says they weren’t told ‘entire story’

It says it is rescheduling the procedures as quickly as possible, most within the next week.

Emergency surgeries are continuing and the emergency department remains open.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
