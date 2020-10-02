13 new coronavirus infections reported in Saskatchewan, active cases at 147

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, Saskatchewan has recorded a double-digit increase of new coronavirus cases.

Health officials said there were 13 new cases in the daily update Friday, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,940 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with six, while there are four in central east, and the rest are in north central, north east and south central.

In the province, six people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — all are receiving inpatient care.

Ten more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,769.

There are currently 147 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,280 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday in Saskatchewan. To date, 195,286 tests have been carried out in the province.

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan surgery backlog to be handled by end of November

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

