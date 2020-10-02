Menu

Crime

Police investigate break and enters into 11 businesses in the Halifax area

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 12:36 pm
File / Global News

Halifax Regional Police said they are investigating multiple commercial break and enters that have occurred this week in the Halifax area.

Since Sept. 28, police said they have received 11 reports of break and enters into businesses in Dartmouth and Lower Sackville.

“Investigators are continuing to determine if any property was stolen during these break-ins and are considering the possibility that all or some of the incidents are related,” police said in a statement.

According to authorities, two suspects in relation to some of the cases are described as tall men, one with a thin build and the other with a medium build. It is believed they were driving an older model silver Honda Civic.

Below are the incidents as provided by police.

Oct. 1:

  • Harbourside Collision Center CSN, 259 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth
  • NAPA Auto Parts, 123 Cobequid Rd., Lower Sackville
  • Top Coat Automotive, 474 Cobequid Rd., Lower Sackville
  • Dave Horne Automotive, 15 Borden Ave., Dartmouth
  • Big Boy Auto, 250 Waverley Rd., Dartmouth
  • NSLC store, 650 Portland St., Dartmouth
  • NAPA Auto Parts, 327 Prince Albert Rd., Dartmouth

Overnight Sept. 30 to Oct. 1:

  • Master Tech Auto, 370 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth

Sept. 30:

  • Speedy Auto Service, 59 Tacoma Dr., Dartmouth

Sept. 28:

  • Chad Kennedy’s Auto Pro, 102 Albro Lake Rd., Dartmouth
  • Greco Pizza, 102 Albro Lake Rd., Dartmouth

Anyone with information about the incidents or who may have video from any of the areas where the break-ins occurred is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

