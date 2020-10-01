Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate fatal bicycle and truck collision in West Northfield, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
A 68-year-old man from Lunenburg County was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.
A 68-year-old man from Lunenburg County was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP say a cyclist has died in a collision with a truck on a highway in West Northfield on Thursday.

Police say they arrived at the scene on Highway 10 near Mossman Station Road after a collision was reported around 12:45 p.m.

A 68-year-old man from Lunenburg County was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Read more: RCMP officers describe chaotic moments after they burst into Fredericton shooter’s apartment

The only person in the truck, a 60-year-old man, was not injured.

Trending Stories

Police say a constructionist is on scene, and detours are being set up in the area as police continue the investigation.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia appoints a design team to transform public safety system' Nova Scotia appoints a design team to transform public safety system
Nova Scotia appoints a design team to transform public safety system

Editor’s note: This article was updated Oct. 1 at 5:55 p.m. with a correction. A previous version incorrectly stated this incident was being investigated by New Brunswick RCMP. The Incident occurred in Nova Scotia and is being investigated by Nova Scotia RCMP. Global News regrets the error.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNBCyclist deadbicycle accidentbicycle deathBicycle vehicle collisionMossman Station RoadWest Northfield
Flyers
More weekly flyers