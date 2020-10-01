RCMP investigate fatal bicycle and truck collision in West Northfield, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a cyclist has died in a collision with a truck on a highway in West Northfield on Thursday.
Police say they arrived at the scene on Highway 10 near Mossman Station Road after a collision was reported around 12:45 p.m.
A 68-year-old man from Lunenburg County was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.
The only person in the truck, a 60-year-old man, was not injured.
Police say a constructionist is on scene, and detours are being set up in the area as police continue the investigation.
Editor’s note: This article was updated Oct. 1 at 5:55 p.m. with a correction. A previous version incorrectly stated this incident was being investigated by New Brunswick RCMP. The Incident occurred in Nova Scotia and is being investigated by Nova Scotia RCMP. Global News regrets the error.
