Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP officers describe chaotic scene, concern for safety after Fredericton shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond murder trial hears from forensic analysist' Matthew Raymond murder trial hears from forensic analysist
The court in the Matthew Raymond murder trial heard testimony from forensic analysts. Four people were killed and dozens of shots were fired into apartments before police finally shot and subdued Raymond. Silas Brown has more.

FREDERICTON – Members of an RCMP team who responded to a mass killing in Fredericton two years ago have described a chaotic scene where they thought their lives could be in danger.

Three officers testified Thursday morning at the trial of Matthew Raymond, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

Read more: Court hears that shots originated from Raymond’s apartment

The defence has acknowledged that Raymond killed the victims, who were shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex, but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Trending Stories

Cpl. Jean-Francois Comeau was among the officers who stormed into Raymond’s apartment and said at one point he saw the barrel of a rifle pointing directly at him.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond lawyers not arguing against forensic evidence in trial' Matthew Raymond lawyers not arguing against forensic evidence in trial
Matthew Raymond lawyers not arguing against forensic evidence in trial

Comeau told the jury he was holding his ballistic shield as he jumped on the suspect and started punching him in the head until other officers had him restrained and the weapon removed.

Other officers with the emergency response team described their efforts to enter the apartment and the fear that more shots would be fired.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeRCMPFrederictonTrialNew Brunswick RCMPMurder TrialNew Brunswick CrimeFredericton ShootingFredericton policeMatthew Raymondrobb costelloDonnie RobichaudSara BurnsBobbie Lee WrightMatthew Vincent Raymond
Flyers
More weekly flyers