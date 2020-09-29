Menu

Crime

Jury in Matthew Raymond murder trial shown images from crime scene in 2018

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond’s 1st degree murder trial continues' Matthew Raymond’s 1st degree murder trial continues
The court heard from the Fredericton police officer who took the short to subdue Raymond on Monday.

FREDERICTON – The jury in the Matthew Raymond murder trial in Fredericton has been shown detailed and sometimes graphic pictures of the crime scene.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2018.

Fredericton officer describes shooting suspect accused of killing four people

RCMP Cpl. Chris Kean was lead forensic officer for the investigation and told the court he took pictures detailing the scene and evidence that was collected.

Some family members of the victims were in the courtroom, and the Crown warned them this morning that some of the pictures could be disturbing.

Earlier another forensics officer showed pictures of bullet damage to the windows and walls of a number of apartments in the four-building complex.

The defence has acknowledged Raymond killed the victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.

