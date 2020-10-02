OPP looking for additional witnesses in connection with Caledon man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

One year after a Caledon, Ont., senior’s disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police say they’re looking for additional witnesses and more information surrounding the circumstances of the man’s death.

On March 16, a hiker found what they suspected to be human remains in a wooded area in Mulmur, Ont., near 4th Line East and 15th Sideroad.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service determined the remains belonged to Frank Chiappetta, an 87-year-old man who was reported missing by his family after he didn’t come home at the end of September 2019, according to police.

Chiapetta was last seen on Sept. 28, 2019, at his house in Caledon east, in the area of Oliver’s Lane and Walker Road.

“It is approximately 40 kilometres between where Frank was last seen and where he was found,” OPP Cst. Iryna Nebogatova said in a video.

“There is no logical explanation on how Frank could have arrived here on his own. Someone out there knows what happened to Frank.”

In a video released by the OPP, Chiappetta’s son Claudio said not having closure on his father’s death has been difficult.

Someone out there knows what happened to Frank CHIAPPETTA. Help bring resolution to Frank’s family. If you have any information, please call #CaledonOPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477^in/gp. pic.twitter.com/Zx25ksoWaC — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 2, 2020

“My son is growing up without his grandfather,” Claudio said in the video.

“He had limited time with him and treasured those moments, but honestly, we were looking forward to a lot more times together … That time has been basically taken away, and it’s hard.”

In the video, OPP Det.-Insp. Kevin Connor said officers have interviewed dozens of witnesses who have provided information in relation to Chiappetta’s death.

“We believe there are witnesses who have information that have not come forward,” Connor said. “We are asking those witnesses who do have information to contact Caledon OPP or Crime Stoppers. We also want to reassure the Chiappetta family and the entire Caledon community that we are using every available resource to identify the person or persons responsible for Frank’s death.”

OPP say they’re offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the death of Chiappetta.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.