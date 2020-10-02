2 Whitby men facing firearms charges in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Whitby, Ont., men are facing firearms charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Thursday, which led to a suspect fleeing on foot, according to Peterborough police.

Police said the incident happened at around 6:45 p.m, when officers were conducting the stop on Sherbrooke St. near Aylmer St.

According to police, while officers were speaking to the occupants of the car, police could smell an odour of cannabis. Police said the occupants were removed from the vehicle for officers to investigate.

However, once the occupants got out of the car, police said one of them began to flee on foot.

Police also said the fleeing occupant dropped a handgun while running away.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a police service dog was deployed and reportedly caught the suspect after a short chase. Police also said the suspect received minor injuries “as a result of running from” the police dog, and that he was transported and treated at a hospital.

Police said a large wad of cash was also seized during the incident. The amount has not been disclosed. Via Peterborough Police

Paul Munda, 19, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Two counts of bstructing a peace officer

Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Josh Connel-Wong, 21, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Both accused were held in custody and will be attending court on Oct. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Southern Alberta man charged will allegedly 3D printing firearm parts Southern Alberta man charged will allegedly 3D printing firearm parts