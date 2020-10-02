2 Whitby men facing firearms charges in Peterborough: police

Two Whitby, Ont., men are facing firearms charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Thursday, which led to a suspect fleeing on foot, according to Peterborough police.
Police said the incident happened at around 6:45 p.m, when officers were conducting the stop on Sherbrooke St. near Aylmer St.
According to police, while officers were speaking to the occupants of the car, police could smell an odour of cannabis. Police said the occupants were removed from the vehicle for officers to investigate.
However, once the occupants got out of the car, police said one of them began to flee on foot.
Police also said the fleeing occupant dropped a handgun while running away.
According to police, a police service dog was deployed and reportedly caught the suspect after a short chase. Police also said the suspect received minor injuries “as a result of running from” the police dog, and that he was transported and treated at a hospital.
Paul Munda, 19, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Two counts of bstructing a peace officer
- Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
Josh Connel-Wong, 21, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
Both accused were held in custody and will be attending court on Oct. 2.
