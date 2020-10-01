Menu

Crime

Oshawa youth, Brampton man face weapons and assault charges in Peterborough

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 10:53 am
Click to play video 'Oshawa youth, Brampton man facing weapons and assault charges in Peterborough: police' Oshawa youth, Brampton man facing weapons and assault charges in Peterborough: police
Peterborough police say they've made two arrests in connection with a disturbance call from a Chamberlain Street residence that allegedly involved weapons.

A 14-year-old Oshawa youth and a 26-year-old Brampton man are facing charges, including assault and weapons, following a disturbance Wednesday at a residence on Chamberlain Street in Peterborough.

Police said when officers arrived around 6:50 p.m., an undisclosed number of suspects were seen running away from the residence.

Police said one of the suspects was apprehended as he was running through backyards toward Albert Street. A loaded, double-barrel shotgun was allegedly found.

Peterborough man found with fentanyl, cocaine and weapons in Millennium Park: police

 

A short time later, police said officers were patrolling the area of Albert and Park streets when they say saw a male matching the description of a second suspect who was allegedly seen running from the Chamberlain residence.

Police said when officers stopped the man to speak to him, he allegedly assaulted one of the officers and began to flee on foot.

Officers chased the male on foot and he was apprehended.

Andrel Velvet, 26, of Brampton, was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and resisting peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 15.

A 14-year-old male from Oshawa was charged with unauthorized possession of weapon. His name is not being released in compliance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.

Police said the Emergency Response Team later arrived at the Chamberlain residence to search for further suspects and weapons, but none were found.

