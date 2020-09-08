Menu

Crime

Peterborough man found with fentanyl, cocaine and weapons in Millennium Park: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Police
According to the Peterborough Police Service, a man was found in possession of drugs and weapons in Millennium Park on Thursday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man faces drug and weapons charges following an arrest by police bike patrol officers on Sunday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after midnight, bike patrol officers observed a man in the area of Millennium Park with a suspected collapsible baton sticking out of his rear pants pocket.

Read more: Peterborough mobile teams to visit opioid users and direct them to addiction resources

Officers investigated and allege the man was in possession of an expandable baton, switchblade knife and cocaine and fentanyl.

Jonathan Handel, 34, of Townsend Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine and fentanyl), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 4, police stated Tuesday. 

