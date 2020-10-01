5 Alberta Walmart pharmacies offering asymptomatic COVID-19 tests

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans wanting an asymptomatic COVID-19 test have five new locations to choose from, depending on where they live, for their test.

Walmart pharmacies in four different Alberta cities joined the more than 400 pharmacy locations across the province already offering the tests on Thursday.

The new locations are:

Macleod Walmart Supercentre, 9650 Macleod Trail S.E., Calgary

Marlborough Walmart Supercentre, 3800 Memorial Dr., Calgary

Walmart Supercentre, 5302 Discovery Way, Leduc

Tamarack Walmart Supercentre, 775 Tamarack Way N.W., Edmonton

Red Deer South Walmart Supercentre, 2010 50th Ave., Red Deer

“Individuals need to call the pharmacy directly to book an appointment and be screened for eligibility to ensure they meet the criteria to receive an asymptomatic test,” Walmart said in an email.

“Walmart will be monitoring customer response and demand to determine whether the pilot rolls out to other locations.”

Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said the process of enrolling in the province’s pharmacy testing program is voluntary, adding that “each pharmacy must adhere to strict protocols and have the specialized skills to collect throat swab samples safely.”

The focus of who is eligible for asymptomatic testing in Alberta recently changed, and the list has been narrowed down to school staff, health-care workers and staff and residents at congregate living facilities such as long-term care. People dealing with homelessness and travellers who need a test before leaving also qualify for asymptomatic testing.

“Pharmacies continue to offer asymptomatic testing for the priority asymptomatic groups,” McMillan said. Tweet This

McMillan said Alberta Health is continuing its work to reduce testing wait times, as well as increase lab capacity to improve test turnaround times.

