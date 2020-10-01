Menu

Health

5 Alberta Walmart pharmacies offering asymptomatic COVID-19 tests

By Heide Pearson Global News
Five Walmart locations in Alberta have joined the province's asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program.
Five Walmart locations in Alberta have joined the province's asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Albertans wanting an asymptomatic COVID-19 test have five new locations to choose from, depending on where they live, for their test.

Walmart pharmacies in four different Alberta cities joined the more than 400 pharmacy locations across the province already offering the tests on Thursday.

Read more: Alberta shifting away from wide asymptomatic testing as province confirms another 146 cases of COVID-19

The new locations are:

  • Macleod Walmart Supercentre, 9650 Macleod Trail S.E., Calgary
  • Marlborough Walmart Supercentre, 3800 Memorial Dr., Calgary
  • Walmart Supercentre, 5302 Discovery Way, Leduc
  • Tamarack Walmart Supercentre, 775 Tamarack Way N.W., Edmonton
  • Red Deer South Walmart Supercentre, 2010 50th Ave., Red Deer

“Individuals need to call the pharmacy directly to book an appointment and be screened for eligibility to ensure they meet the criteria to receive an asymptomatic test,” Walmart said in an email.

“Walmart will be monitoring customer response and demand to determine whether the pilot rolls out to other locations.”

Read more: Out of 14,853 asymptomatic tests, Alberta confirms 6 positive COVID-19 cases

Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said the process of enrolling in the province’s pharmacy testing program is voluntary, adding that “each pharmacy must adhere to strict protocols and have the specialized skills to collect throat swab samples safely.”

The focus of who is eligible for asymptomatic testing in Alberta recently changed, and the list has been narrowed down to school staff, health-care workers and staff and residents at congregate living facilities such as long-term care. People dealing with homelessness and travellers who need a test before leaving also qualify for asymptomatic testing.

“Pharmacies continue to offer asymptomatic testing for the priority asymptomatic groups,” McMillan said.

Click to play video 'Alberta to move away from asymptomatic testing' Alberta to move away from asymptomatic testing
Alberta to move away from asymptomatic testing

McMillan said Alberta Health is continuing its work to reduce testing wait times, as well as increase lab capacity to improve test turnaround times.

