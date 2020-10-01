19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total surpasses 900

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 912, including 38 deaths.

Six of the new cases are in Bradford, while five are in Barrie. Innisfil, Clearview and New Tecumseth have two new cases each.

One case is in Springwater, while another is in Muskoka Lakes.

Eight of the new cases involve people between 18 and 34 years of age, while five involve people between 35 and 44. Four cases involve people between the ages of 45 and 64, while two cases involve children.

Two of the new cases are community-acquired, while another is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The rest are under investigation.

Of all the region’s 912 cases, 85 per cent — or 778 people — have recovered, while none are in hospital.

Between March and June, about 20 per cent of all Simcoe Muskoka’s COVID-19 cases were related to local institutional outbreaks.

Since July, only five per cent of new coronavirus cases have been related to an outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home.

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at 15 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, five workplaces and one group home.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 538 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 52,248, including 2,851 deaths.

