Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total surpasses 900

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 1:58 pm
Click to play video 'Fears increasing cases could overwhelm Ontario hospitals' Fears increasing cases could overwhelm Ontario hospitals
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing pressure from health officials to tighten restrictions as a second COVID-19 wave hits the province.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 912, including 38 deaths.

Six of the new cases are in Bradford, while five are in Barrie. Innisfil, Clearview and New Tecumseth have two new cases each.

Read more: Latest COVID-19 modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 cases a day in October

One case is in Springwater, while another is in Muskoka Lakes.

Eight of the new cases involve people between 18 and 34 years of age, while five involve people between 35 and 44. Four cases involve people between the ages of 45 and 64, while two cases involve children.

Two of the new cases are community-acquired, while another is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Ontario could have a dire COVID-19 forecast, expert says' Ontario could have a dire COVID-19 forecast, expert says
Ontario could have a dire COVID-19 forecast, expert says

Of all the region’s 912 cases, 85 per cent — or 778 people — have recovered, while none are in hospital.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Between March and June, about 20 per cent of all Simcoe Muskoka’s COVID-19 cases were related to local institutional outbreaks.

Since July, only five per cent of new coronavirus cases have been related to an outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home.

Read more: Ontario reports 538 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at 15 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, five workplaces and one group home.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 538 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 52,248, including 2,851 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Restricting general visitors to Ontario long-term care homes not logical, experts say' Coronavirus: Restricting general visitors to Ontario long-term care homes not logical, experts say
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers